Police raid homestay used as store for drugs, seize drugs worth RM2.5m

KUALA LUMPUR: The slick operation of two men who rented a homestay in Kajang and used it as a store to keep drugs was exposed when police raided the premises on Oct 13, and seized various types of drugs worth RM2.5 million.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said police had initially detained a 37-year-old suspect at a restaurant in Desa Sri Hartamas here.

The detention of the first suspect led police to arrest a 38-year-old man at the guard house of Bandar Damai Perdana, Kajang, before the drugs were found at the homestay.

“After detaining the two suspects, police raided a homestay unit at Bandar Damai Perdana and upon inspection, found 213 kilogrammes of Syabu packet into 206 Chinese Tea bags as well as 112,000 erimin 5 pills weighing 33 kg. The drugs were worth RM2.5 million,” he told reporters during a press conference, here today.

Apart from the drugs, police also found RM70,000 cash and seized two cars, a Toyota Altis and a Kia Forte, during the raid.

The drugs seized at the homestay which the syndicate had rented for RM280 a day, can ‘fix’ the craving of 538,000 drug addicts, he said.

“We believe the syndicate regularly changed their operating location, including states, to avoid being detected while the supply is believed to have been sourced from the northern region of the country,” said Azmi adding that the drugs are believed to have been distributed in the klang valley.

Azmi said both suspects who tested positive for syabu would be remanded until Oct 20, and investigations carried out under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama