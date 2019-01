KUALA LUMPUR: Police raided the office of law firm Rahmat Lim & Partners today to search for documents linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) development fund.

Personnel from the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigations Department Department (CCID) showed up at the law firm’s office at 10am and were still in the process of seizing several documents at press time.

CCID acting deputy director DCP Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin told theSun that several CCID personnel headed to the law firm’s office after obtaining a court order.

“The seizure of documents is pertaining to investigations connected to 1MDB and we are still screening through the documents at their office,“ he added.

Police were looking for documents involving three 1MDB bonds worth US$6.5 billion (RM27 billion) which Goldman Sachs had handled when they were issued in 2012 and 2013, noting that Rahmat Lim was then acting for Goldman Sachs.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said it was part of police investigations.

He was speaking to reporters before joining a crime prevention patrol at the Berjaya Times Square shopping centre in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Mohamad Fuzi said police investigations into 1MDB, which revolve around commercial crime and money laundering, would be completed in March.

“In terms of case progress, we expect to finish the probe by March and upon completing the investigation papers, we will wait for instructions on the next course of action,“ he said.

On the Crime Prevention Patrol Programme, Mohamad Fuzi said the patrols had managed to reduce the crime rate significantly.

“In Kuala Lumpur, crime had gone down some 10.9% last year compared with 2017,“ he said.