Police raid online gambling centre, 15 Chinese citizens nabbed

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 15 Chinese citizens, including three women believed to be running an online gambling call centre from a bungalow in Kelana Jaya, here at noon today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the police also seized 11 computers and 57 mobile phones used to promote the activity, during the raid.

“Initial investigations revealed that the group was organising online gambling and betting activities by targeting punters from Canada in the morning and China in the afternoon,” he told reporters at the scene today.

He said all the suspects, aged between 21 to 50 were believed to have entered Malaysia in October last year before beginning the activity two months later with a salary of RM5,000 per month.

He added the operation is believed to make a daily profit of between RM150,000 and RM200,000.

Nik Ezanee said all suspects were taken to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for further investigations under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. - Bernama