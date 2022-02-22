Police raid online scam call centre, nine individuals nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine people, including seven foreigners were detained on suspicion of being involved in an online scam, in a raid on a luxury condominium unit at Jalan U-thant, here, yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said those detained comprised two local men as well as five men and two women from China, aged between 22 and 42.

He said in the 4.30pm raid, the police seized a computer set; 15 mobile phones of various brands; one router; and a modem believed to be used to carry out online investment scam activities by targeting customers from abroad.

“(During the raid) they were not fully operational yet (and they) had just started setting up their equipment.

“All those detained had no previous criminal records while the foreigners did not not possess identification documents,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Mahidisham said preliminary investigations revealed that the condominium unit was used as a call centre, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He also urged those with information on such activities to contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2146 0584, 03-2146 0585 or the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-2610 1559 or 2610 1599. - Bernama