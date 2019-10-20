Police raid three premises, nab 64 foreign GRO

KUALA LUMPUR: A total 64 foreign guest relation officers (GRO) were detained in simultaneous raids on three entertainment premises in Jalan Kuchai Lama, here, at midnight, last night.

Kuala CID chief, SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said they comprised 60 Vietnamese, Indonesian (one), Thai (One) women and two Thai transvestites.

‘’The GRO were busy entertaining their guests at the premises when the raids were conducted at 12.30am.

‘’The owners of the premises were unaware of the simultaneous raids. In addition, the three premises also failed to furnish valid licences,’’ he told Bernama.

‘’All those detained did not have valid documents and were believed to have entered the country using social visit passes. Inspections were also conducted on 211 customers at the premises,’’ he said.

Rusdi said they were taken to the Brickfields District Police Headquarters for further investigations and documentations before being handed to the Immigration Department. — Bernama