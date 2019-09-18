Police ready to assist DoE to curb open burning: IGP

PUTRAJAYA: Police is ready to assist the Department of Environment (DoE) if there are requests to curb open burning activity in the country, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix).

There have been no arrests, however, on such activity so far, he said.

“We will take action when there is clear evidence they have broken the law,“ he told reporters after the launching of the Foreign Policy Framework of the New Malaysia by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at Perdana Putra, here today.

Abdul Hamid was asked whether police would take action against those who conduct open burning as several hotspots were detected in this country.

On Sept 11, DoE has imposed a ban on open burning in the whole country except for cremation, religious purposes, grilling/barbecue and flaring until the end of the South-West Monsoon period.

DoE director-general Norlin Jaafar issued the order in view of the haze that has enveloped the country since Sept 5. The South-West Monsoon prevails from May to September.

The ban has been imposed in accordance with the powers vested with the Director-General of Environmental Quality as per Section 29AA (2) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974. — Bernama