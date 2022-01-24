Police ready to face Johor state election - Deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is ready to face the upcoming Johor state election, including mobilising personnel from other states, to ensure a smooth election process.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain (pix) said PDRM have sufficient manpower for the purpose and the deployment of personnel would be determined by the state police chief.

“When we were informed of the dissolution (of the state assembly), I personally spoke to Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat about the preparations.

“If the manpower in the district or contingent is (still) not enough, Bukit Aman will also assist,” he told reporters after the launch of the Ops Selamat 17 held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year at the Sungai Buloh Overhead Bridge Restaurant Rest and Service Area near here today.

Last Saturday, the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar consented to the dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly to pave the way for the state election.

Meanwhile, on Ops Selamat 17, Razarudin said the operation was re-launched after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The operation will be held from Jan 28 to Feb 6, focusing on two main objectives namely preventing house break-ins and minimising road accidents during the festive season, he said.

Apart from normal enforcement operations, he said police would also practice digital enforcement actions by using the “In-Car Radar” speed limit tracking cameras along the highway to ensure users comply with the speed limit set.

“We will also use the Intelligent Compound Online Payment System (iCOPS) tool to detect traffic offenders with outstanding summonses and traffic arrest warrants, including vehicles involved in criminal cases such as stolen vehicles or clones,” he said. — Bernama