BUTTERWORTH: The police have rubbished the claim made in the form of a voice message on the WhatsApp application of a Covid-19 infection involving several congregation members of Bagan Dalam Mosque here, which went viral since yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said initial investigations found that the message which had angered members of the community in the area turned out to be fake.

“The police had met with the chairman of the Bagan Dalam Mosque who confirmed that the message was not true. In fact, a check with the Ministry of Health also discovered that the information in the viral message was false,” he told reporters here today.

Noorzainy said the police had identified the individual spreading the message and efforts in tracking him down were being made.

He warned the public not to share unverified news on social media for the act of spreading fake news is punishable by law. — Bernama