Police receive 305 reports from Ipoh storm victims

IPOH: The police have so far received 305 reports from victims of the tornado-like freak storm that hit several areas, here, last Sunday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan advised the affected residents who have yet to lodge a report on the incident to do so at the nearest police station.

“Disaster victims need to come forward and lodge a police report to make it easier for them to make claims and seek government assistance,” he told reporters at the presentation of the Keluarga Malaysia Musa’adah Squad contribution to the storm victims at the relief centre at Dewan Tawas, here, today.

Yahaya said personnel from the Motorcycle Patrol Unit and the Patrol Car Unit have also been mobilised to the affected areas to ensure the safety of the residents’ houses.

“No reports on thefts have been filed so far, and members of the security forces have been conducting regular patrols in the affected areas,” he said.

Hundreds of homes were damaged during a tornado-like freak storm that hit Taman Desa Seri Chepor, Kampung Tawas, Taman Tasek Damai and Kampung Seri Klebang Tambahan Jaya at about 6pm.

Several trees were uprooted while some electric poles collapsed or were damaged. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

-Bernama