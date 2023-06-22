Police receive four reports on kidnapping scams this month

KUALA LUMPUR: Police received four reports on kidnapping ransom scams targeting schoolchildren in the Klang Valley this month.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the reports were received between June 13 and 15 after a WhatsApp message about an incident went viral.

“In that case, a local woman who works as an account executive reported receiving a phone call from an unknown individual claiming her son is being held captive and asking for a ransom.

“The complainant immediately checked on her son’s condition and found him safe and immediately cut off the suspect’s call,“ he said in a statement today.

Amihizam said the case was being investigated under Section 420/511 of the Penal Code for attempted fraud.

He also advised the public to be wary of calls from unknown individuals and to check by contacting the school.

To check the validity of suspicious telephone numbers and bank account numbers, use the semakmule portal at htpp://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/.

The public can contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997, Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-22979222, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21460584/0585 or any nearby police station on any suspected crime or fraudulent activities. - Bernama