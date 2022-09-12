Police receive four reports over alleged abuse by facilitators of motivation camp

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have received four reports from parents of students who attended a motivation camp in Serdang, Selangor, recently, over alleged abuse by the camp facilitators.

Serdang district police chief ACP A. Anbalagan said the reports were lodged last Tuesday and the police were investigating the case under Section 31 of the Child Act 2001.

“All quarters, including the organiser of the motivation camp will be called to facilitate investigation and the investigation paper will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Based on a report by a news portal, about 60 Year Five students who attended a two-day camp run by a non-governmental organisation, returned home weak and crying, claiming that participants at the camp were badly treated by the facilitators.

The students claimed that one of them was strangled and pushed, as well as hit with a broom. - Bernama