Police receive report of man hitting, burning dog alive

JOHOR BAHRU: The police have confirmed receiving a report about a man believed to have beaten and burned a stray dog alive, recently.

Acting Johor Bahru Utara District Police chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said the police were informed of the incident which allegedly occurred near an animal clinic in Taman Impian Emas, Skudai.

He confirmed that the police received a report at 2.59 pm on Monday (March 27) from a member of the public that the stray animal had been beaten and burned alive and that a video of the incident had gone viral.

“The purpose of the police report is to refer the case to the Johor Veterinary Department to investigate animal torture.

“This case will be investigated by the Johor Veterinary Department under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 which provides for a minimum fine of RM25,000 and a maximum of RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, if convicted,“ he said in a statement, yesterday.

Previously, an 8 minute-54 second-video showing a young man allegedly hitting a dog and setting it on fire had gone viral on social media. - Bernama