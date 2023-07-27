Police receive report on fake FB account using Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda’s name

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police received a report from a local man regarding a fake Facebook account bearing the name of the wife of the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam, yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the 40-year-old complainant lodged a police report at the Johor Bahru Selatan district police headquarters (IPD) at 3.19 pm yesterday (July 26) after discovering that the Facebook account was fake.

He said the fake account had a posting with a caption to give the impression that it was Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda promoting a Japanese air-conditioner.

“The case is being investigated under Section 419 of the Penal Code and if found guilty perpetrator can be punished with imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine or both.

“It is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and if found guilty can be fined not more than RM50,000 or imprisoned for one year or both,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged the public not to abuse social media for personal gain and that action would be taken in accordance with existing legal provisions. - Bernama