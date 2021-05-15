Police receive report on Minister’s alleged SOP breach

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya police have confirmed that they have received a report claiming that International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali violated the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to the ban on Aidilfitri visits.

District police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said the report, received at 3pm yesterday, was based on a Facebook posting by Ummi Hafilda Ali who claimed that Mohamed Azmin’s family members travelled inter-district and gathered to celebrate Aidilfitri which violated the Movement Control Order (MCO) SOP under Regulation 17 P.U (A) 225/2021.

Mohd Fadzil said Mohamed Azmin and his family members, General Operations Force personnel who were deployed at the residence and Facebook account owner Ummi Hafilda Ali as well as other witnesses would be called up to have their statements recorded to help in the investigation.

“Preliminary information revealed that the gathering only involved Mohamed Azmin’s family members who live in the residence. The staff at the official residence’s control post also confirmed that on May 13, there was no movement of guests in and out of the property as alleged in the viral Facebook post,” he said in a statement here, today.

The incident allegedly happened on May 13 at about 8am at Mohamed Azmin’s official residence at Precinct 10, here.

Mohd Fadzil also advised the public not to make statements or comments that could tarnish the image, credibility and dignity of a person or department. -Bernama