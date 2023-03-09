Police receive reports of sighting of tiger in Batang Kali and surrounding areas

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed that they received four reports regarding the sighting of a tiger roaming around the Batang Kali, Goh Tong Jaya, Kuala Kubu Bharu and Serendah areas with the last sighting last night.

Hulu Selangor deputy police chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus said police had informed the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) so that they could take early action to ensure the safety of the local communities.

“Perhilitan is conducting an investigation regarding the tiger roaming around by installing several cameras to identify the location of the animal,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Asri, when contacted by Bernama, informed that the public had seen and heard the animal roaring in the area around a chalet belonging to a well-known social media influencer in Batang Kali, yesterday.

“The police ask that the public be alert and careful when carrying out farming activities, climbing hills, entering the forest and so on.

“People with any information (on the tiger) can contact the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters at 03-60641132,“ he said. - Bernama