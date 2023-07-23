Police receive three reports on The 1975 disrespectful act

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received three reports on the disrespectful behaviour of British band The 1975 at the Good Vibes Festival 2023 last night.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the reports were received by the Kuala Lumpur International Airport District Police Headquarters today.

“The police have summoned the parties involved and the case is being investigated under Sections 509 and 504 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

“The public is reminded to refrain from making any speculations that could cause misunderstandings in the community,” he said in a statement tonight.

Hussein said the police also supported the Communications and Digital Ministry and Sepang Municipal Council’s decision to immediately cancel the festival for security reasons.

The media reported that the band’s performance was cut short after frontman Matty Healy was seen performing while holding a bottle of alcohol and slammed Malaysia’s LGBT laws.

Following the incident, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has ordered the immediate cancellation of the festival, which was supposed to take place until tomorrow.

He said the Unity Government’s stance is clear and there would be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles, or violates Malaysian laws. - Bernama