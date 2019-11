PONTIAN: From nomination day (Nov 2) until this morning, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received a total of 28 police reports relating to the Tanjung Piai by-election.

However, Johor Police Chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said, to date, only three investigation papers have been opened.

He said one investigation paper was opened under Section 4A (1) Election Offences Act 1954 relating to a leader who allegedly delivered a racist and intimidating speech at a Chinese school in Kukup while the other two were under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

“So far, no arrests have been made, we have only recorded statements from the witnesses involved. The two other cases are in connection to billboards (of the political parties contesting) which fell.

“We have investigated and found no criminal elements to it,” he told reporters at the Pontian District Police Headquarters here today.

According to Mohd Kamarudin, one case has been referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to further investigate into reports of a candidate while another was sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers regarding a statement made by a party president.

Apart from that, he said 447 political campaign permits were issued by the police for the by-election, of which 75 were for Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (264), Gerakan (99), Berjasa (4) and Independent (5).

Mohd Kamarudin also reminded all political parties to abide by the rules during the campaign period, including applying for a permit for campaigning purposes.

The polling for the by-election is set on Nov 16 following the death of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, from Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Sept 21 of heart complications.

The by-election sees a six-cornered fight involving PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, Wee Jeck Seng (BN), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa), and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar. — Bernama