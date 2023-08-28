Police record 10 individuals' statements over public service officers allegations

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements of 10 individuals to assist in the investigations regarding the fake Facebook accounts ‘Harapan Malaysia’ and ‘Friends of Anwar Ibrahim’, which were used to spread accusations against public service officers.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix), said that police are also trying to identify the owners of the two Facebook accounts.

He said that the accusations also used the name of the Association of Administrative and Diplomatic Officers (PPTD) to make personal attacks against Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Public Service Department director-general (KPPA), Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed.

“Police are still investigating to identify the suspects involved. I would also like to advise civil servants not to issue speculative statements.

“The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said at a special press conference in Bukit Aman, here today.

On Aug 15, PPTD denied issuing defamatory allegations about KSN and KPPA. Following that, PPTD president, Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, was reported to have said that his association only issues statements through PPTD’s official channel.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said that police are also investigating the Facebook account ‘Flat Earth Malaysia’, which wrote and made comments about the Royal Institution of Johor.

“This case is being investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said. -Bernama