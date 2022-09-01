Police record Abd Latiff’s statement over report against Rafizi

PUTRAJAYA: Police today recorded the statement of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad following a report lodged by his aide against PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli on Aug 30.

The Mersing MP said in a statement today, that as a member of the Cabinet, he would give his full cooperation to the police to assist in the investigation.

On Tuesday, Abd Latiff’s aide, Sayed Ahmad Mui’izzuddin Al-Sayed Mohamad, filed a police report against Rafizi at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, in Kuala Lumpur.

In the report, Rafizi was alleged to have issued several defamatory statements claiming that a woman named Zainab Mohd Salleh who obtained the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project is Abd Latiff’s wife.- Bernama