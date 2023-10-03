Police record director, actor’s statements over controversial ‘Mentega Terbang’ film

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded the statements of the director and an actor of the indie film ‘Mentega Terbang’ in Bukit Aman Friday morning.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the case was being investigated by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) under Section 298A and Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The statement of the film producer will be recorded on March 14,” she said in a statement today.

‘Mentega Terbang’, which is available for free on digital streaming platforms, has been objected to by Muslims in the country for allegedly containing elements of religious pluralism that can affect their faith. - Bernama