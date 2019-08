IPOH: Businessman Koon Yew Yin had his statement recorded by the police here today for allegedly making disparaging remarks against the Malaysian armed forces.

He spent more than two hours at the Jelapang police station.

He arrived at the police station at 2.55pm in a BMW driven by a woman.

After dropping off Koon at the entrance to the police station, the woman merely said “thank you” and declined to answer questions from the more than 10 journalists who had been waiting there since 2.30pm.

Malim Nawar state assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng, who is also a lawyer, was seen entering the station at 3.10pm.

The gate of the police station was locked and journalists were not allowed to enter.

Koon, a founder of Gamuda Bhd, was seen leaving the police station together with his wife and Leong at 5.30pm.

Koon, however, declined to make any statement when approached by the waiting journalists.

“Police have advised me not to issue any statement to the media,” he said.

Leong said Koon was questioned by a team from Bukit Aman and he extended his full cooperation.

“Police seem satisfied with the cooperation given by Koon. There is no indication that police will call Koon again to record his statement,” he added.

Leong said police are investigating him under Section 505 (C) of the Penal Code for making offensive remarks with intent to incite or which are likely to incite and under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities.

On Saturday, CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police would record Koon’s statement soon following police reports lodged against him for allegedly making disparaging remarks against armed forces personnel on Aug 14.

Koon has since apologised for his remarks after he was criticised by various quarters, including Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu. — Bernama