KUALA LUMPUR: Kicking off investigations on the audio recordings of conversations related to the 1MDB scandal, police recorded a statement with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya (pix) on Thursday.

A team of police officers from the federal police CID’s classified investigations unit arrived at the MACC headquarters, at about 2.30pm, to meet up with Latheefa and other MACC personnel for questioning.

Investigations commenced on the nine sets of audio recordings of conversations between several high-profile individuals, including former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor, soon after the MACC released the audio clips on Jan 8 at a press conference called by Latheefa.

On Monday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador told the media that all those relevant to the case will be called up to have their statements recorded.

He said the probe is being carried out in accordance to provisions under the laws of the Penal Code and Official Secrets Act.