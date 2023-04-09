Police record PAS President’s statement on allegation over pardons board

KUALA LUMPUR: The police today recorded a statement from PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) over his alleged questioning of the authority of the Pardons Board.

An investigating officer from the Classified Crime Investigation Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department at Bukit Aman recorded the statement at the PAS headquarters here. The officer arrived at the office at 11.15 am and left at 12.50 pm.

Abdul Hadi’s political secretary Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman said the recording of the statement took about an hour.

“Tok Guru (Abdul Hadi) extended full cooperation to the investigating officer. He replied to all the questions posed to him,” he told reporters who had gathered at the party headquarters from 9 am.

Mohd Syahir also said that a lawyer was present when the statement was recorded. He said the PAS president would also extend full cooperation if it was necessary to record more statements.

Abdul Hadi is alleged to have disputed the authority of the Pardons Board in a talk he gave at the PAS headquarters in Bakri, Muar, on Aug 26.

In the talk, at a Perikatan Nasional rally, Abdul Hadi is alleged to have touched on the jurisdiction of the Pardons Board and is said to have claimed that the way the country grants pardons to offenders is not in accordance with Islamic teachings. -Bernama