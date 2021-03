GEORGE TOWN: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng was present at the Timur Laut district police headquarters here today to record his statement over the Pakatan Harapan presidential council’s joint statement issued on June 12, regarding the current state of emergency.

Accompanied by lawyer R.S.N Rayer, he arrived at the police headquarters at about 11.25am, and left about an hour later.

Speaking to reporters when met at the police headquarters, Rayer said Lim, who is also the Bagan MP, had given his statement and provided full cooperation to police officers from the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigations Unit.

“The police officers informed that they have finished recording Lim Guan Eng’s statement today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,” he said.

Bukit Aman confirmed that they had open an investigation paper on the joint statement, allegedly questioning the decision of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to propose a proclamation of Emergency nationwide, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Other parties involved in the joint statement are PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.

The police had recorded Anwar’s statement at the PKR headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 26, while Mohamad Sabu is expected to have his statement recorded tomorrow. — Bernama