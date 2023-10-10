Police record statement of Kedah MB over Pelangai by-election reports

KUANTAN: Pahang police have recorded a statement from Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor (pix) over two police reports lodged against him during the campaign for the recent Pelangai state by-election.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the statement from Muhammad Sanusi, who is also PAS elections director, was recorded at the Manchis Police Station in Bentong on Oct 7.

“In all, we have recorded statements from five people. The investigation is ongoing. The matter will be referred to the office of the Deputy Public Prosecutor,” he told Bernama when met after the Pahang Police Monthly Assembly at the Pahang Police Headquarters here today.

He said the investigation of Muhammad Sanusi was being made in accordance with Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 4A of the Election Offences Act 1954.

It is learned that the police reports were made over the statements of Muhammad Sanusi at a talk he gave on Sept 22 during the campaign for the Pelangai by-election, polling for which was on Oct 7.

On another matter, Yahaya said a post-mortem revealed that Indian national Nandan Suresh Nadkarni, 44, who was found dead after climbing Gunung Jasar in the Cameron Highlands, had suffered from hypothermia.

“The Perak Police handled the process of handing over the body to the next-of-kin following the post-mortem conducted at a Ipoh hospital on Oct 1,” he said.

Nandan Suresh, who was an actuary, was reported missing on Sept 22 after he had set out to climb Gunung Jasar alone. He is believed to have deviated from the original trail when descending the mountain, causing him to stray beyond the Perak border with Pahang.

His body was found on Sept 30 in a river about six kilometres from a control post at the foot of the mountain and it was airlifted down by helicopter on Oct 1.

Nandan Suresh had checked in to a guesthouse in Tanah Rata on Sept 19 and was to have checked out on Sept 24. CCTV cameras showed him leaving the hotel on Sept 22. -Bernama