GEORGE TOWN: The police have recorded statements from 15 people, including five policemen, to assist the investigation into the case of a Special Branch policeman who fell from a hotel in Pulau Tikus, here last Monday (Dec 17).

Penang police chief Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan (pix) said he expected more people to be called in to assist the police investigation into the death of Corporal Sofian Shahari, 47, at the Northeast District headquarters.

“We expect to complete the investigation paper next week and it will then be handed over to the deputy public prosecutors’ office for further action,“ he told reporters after a meeting with the Japanese Consul General in Penang, Shinichiro Kanoya, at the state police contingent headquarters, here today.

On the five policemen, who are in their 40s and 50s, who were detained as part of the investigation, Thaiveegan said they had tested positive for drugs and had been transferred to the Central Lockup Division.

In the incident that occured at about 4.45am last Monday, Sofian’s body was found by a hotel employee lying face down in the carpark in front of the hotel in Pulai Tikus.

Before the incident, Sofian, who had been with the police force for 19 years, was believed to have been at a karaoke centre there to celebrate the birthday of a colleague from the Penang police contingent.

The death of the policeman had become a mystery because the police conducting investigations at the location found a bag and the left slipper of the victim on the second floor in front of a dental clinic in the karaoke centre building.

Apart from that, during inspections at the same five-storey building, police found a piece of curtain on the five-foot way of the karaoke centre while the wallet, authority card and mobile phone of the victim were still missing. — Bernama