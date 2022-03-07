Police record statements from individuals over concert at Sultan Azlan Shah Roundabout

IPOH: Police have recorded the statements of several individuals in connection with a concert at the Sultan Azlan Shah Roundabout, Bandar Meru Raya here, after a video clip of the event went viral yesterday showing a large crowd gathering illegally.

State police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said the statements of the organiser and buskers involved were recorded at the Ipoh district police headquarters (IPD) yesterday to help in investigation.

“A statement was also recorded from the owner of the TikTok account @acik_kesepian, who uploaded the video, this evening,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said police had identified the individuals involved in the video recording and would refer the investigation paper, once completed, to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

Yesterday, police received a report on the incident which went viral on social media through the ‘Viral Perak’ Facebook account by quoting a source from the TikTok account @acik_kesepian.

Preliminary investigations found the event organiser had not applied for permission from the Perak National Security Council (MKN) and the Ipoh district police.

The organiser and visitors were also found to have failed to comply with the physical distancing measure stipulated in the standard operating procedure (SOP), while some also did not wear face masks.

The case is being investigated under Section 22(B) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and Section 269 of the Penal Code.

Other than the 27-second video clip, the owner of the TikTok account also uploaded several other video recordings of people dancing to the music in the open space without physical distancing at night. — Bernama