Police record statements from three in school cash aid theft probe

SUNGAI BULOH: The police have recorded the statements of three individuals including a school headmaster to assist in the investigation into the disappearance of early schooling financial assistance (BAP) totalling RM109,000 which was withdrawn from a bank in Semenyih near here on Monday.

Acting Selangor police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi (pix) said the two individuals were a teacher and an employee of the restaurant where the complainant (headmaster) bought drinks at the time of the incident.

“Apart from these three individuals, the police will also call bank employees. We do not rule out the possibility of insider involvement, however, the investigation has yet to find any clues,” she said in a press conference at the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters here today.

She said the incident also could not be detected by close-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage at the location.

On Jan 16, the media reported a school headmaster lost RM109,000 in school aid allocated for a school in Beranang, Selangor, when it was stolen from his car.

The money was earlier withdrawn by the headmaster from a bank and placed in a bag in the front passenger seat of his car while he went to a nearby shop to buy a drink in Semenyih.

Meanwhile, in another development regarding the investigation into the discovery of the dismembered body of an unidentified person stuffed in a black bag at KM447 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound near the Rawang exit on Jan 17, Sasikala Devi said the police would seek the cooperation of Interpol to identify the victim.

“The police suspect that the victim is a foreigner because was no BCG injection mark on the arm. We are also waiting for any party to come forward to file a missing person complaint and it has been confirmed that until today no report has been received.

“The preliminary results of the post-mortem show that the victim is believed to have been killed about 12 hours before being dumped and found by the members of the public,” she said. - Bernama