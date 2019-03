KUALA LUMPUR: The police today recorded statements from three organisers of the rally held in conjunction with the International Women’s Day celebration that saw participation of LGBT supporters at Dataran Merdeka here on Saturday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah when contacted by Bernama said all were summoned to give statement pertaining to the rally.

“Today, three organisers have been called to give their statements,” he said without revealing more details on the matter.

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the police had opened investigation papers on the rally which he claimed were not authorised by the police and the parties involved would be called to give statements.

On Saturday, several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including the Women’s Aid Organisation and Sisters in Islam organised Women’s March in conjunction with the International Women’s Day celebration in the capital, but the rally was marred with the involvement of the LGBT community.

Previously, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa described the actions of a few parties to use the International Women’s Day celebration to defend the rights of the LGBT as abusing the democratic space. — Bernama