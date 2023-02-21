Police record statements of eight individuals over discovery of Quran in drain

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have recorded statements from eight individuals to assist in the investigation regarding the discovery of 13 copies of the Quran, believed to have been deliberately dumped, in a drain at Tasik Sri Murni, Jinjang here, last Saturday (Feb 18).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) said the police would also work with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall to obtain footage of the closed-circuit television cameras at the scene of the incident, as well as the surau and mosques in the area.

“The Quran will be sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis,“ he told a press conference after launching the KL Cops Night Ride in conjunction with the 216th Police Day celebrations at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Two days ago, Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said a local woman, who is also a member of the National Fishermen’s Union, reported to the police that she found the holy books in the drain.

In another development, Azmi said the man who was arrested after a video showing him in handcuffs and holding a firearm in a vehicle went viral on social media recently had been released on police bail.

The 46-year-old man was released as his remand order expired today, but the police were still investigating the caseafter his remand, he said. - Bernama