JOHOR BARU: Police recorded statements from fashion personality and actor, Wak Doyok, yesterday to facilitate investigations for ordering a ring bearing the royal crest of the Sultan of Johor.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Wak Doyok whose real name is Mohd Azwan Md Nor, 41, had been at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters (IPD) since 11am to give his statement.

“Wak Doyok was called to have his statement recorded following a police report lodged by the Johor State Government, two days ago (Tuesday) at Iskandar Puteri IPD.

“This case has actually been a long time, he (Wak Doyok) bought the ring in 2018 through an online company in Indonesia,” he told reporters here today.

Ayob Khan said the case was being investigated under Section 3 (1) (c) of the Johor Emblems, Titles and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017 and the investigation papers would be completed before being handed over to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

Therefore, he warned the public not to misuse the personal emblem of the Sultan of Johor because it was an offence.

“No individual can use, order, produce the emblem, titles and awards conferred by the Sultan of Johor, except after obtaining the written consent of the Sultan of Johor,” he said.

On Wednesday, Wak Doyok was reported to have apologised to the Johor Royal Family after he was accused by Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim for having ordered a ring using the Sultan of Johor’s personal emblem.

In another development, Ayob Khan, said they had remanded a Rohingya man known as Long Tiger for five days to facilitate investigation for allegedly slandering a police officer from the Tangkak district police headquarters.

He said Long Tiger whose real name is Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, 31, was detained at his home in Muar on Tuesday.

“Investigations revealed that Long Tiger has three previous criminal records involving criminal intimidation in 2009 in addition to kidnapping and rape cases in 2012, for all of which he had been convicted.

“He was found to have links with gangs and police are investigating further,” he added.

According to Ayob Khan, Long Tiger was not a Malaysian citizen despite claiming to be born in Mentakab, Pahang, instead he is a temporary resident of Myanmar who holds a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card.

Yesterday, Ayob Khan confirmed Long Tiger’s arrest after pictures and videos of his arrest went viral on social media.

At the same time, a police corporal on duty at the Muar Police Station, was detained yesterday, to assist in investigation after he was allegedly found to be distributing Long Tiger’s arrest video.

The 37-year-old policeman was being investigated under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, he said. — Bernama