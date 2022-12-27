Police recover about 100 kg of ganja on East Coast Highway

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have seized about 102.8 kilogrammes of ganja worth more than RM257,000 which was found on the roadside of the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2) here.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said the ganja was recovered by four traffic policemen from the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters during a ‘snapcheck’ at about 2.30 am on Sunday in the Kampung Bukit Jong area.

“While patrolling the road leading to the Gemuruh Toll Plaza from the Kuala Terengganu-Kuantan direction, the policemen found five suspicious-looking black plastic packets on the ground next to the road divider.

“Checks showed that each plastic packet contained 101 slabs of dried leaves suspected to be ganja,“ he said in a statement today.

Rohaimi said suspects were believed to have thrown away the drugs on seeing the policemen conducting the snapcheck. - Bernama