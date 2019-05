LUMUT: Police have recovered the cage in which a monkey was shot by a teenager in Sitiawan last week, in a river close to where the incident happened.

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Razarudin Husain said the cage was found a few days ago with the help of the marine police but the animal carcass has not been found.

“The cage was used to trap the wild monkey. We believe the motive was to kill the animal but the suspect took a wrong approach,“ he said when contacted here today.

In the incident between 10am and 11am on May 18, the teenager fired one shot at the caged monkey and recorded a video of the act which went viral on social media.

The 19-second video showed the teenager shooting the monkey after asking the animal to call him “baby sayang”, an act which received widespread condemnation from netizens.

Following the incident, the teenager was arrested together with his father, an entrepreneur, who is also the owner of the gun, at their residence in Taman Kenangan, Sitiawan and both were remanded until today.

Razarudin said the investigation was almost complete and the papers would have to be referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office, adding that both father and son would be on police bail until further instruction. — Bernama