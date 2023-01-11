Police refute allegation of power abuse, misconduct in probe into alleged defamation of Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today refuted the allegation of power abuse or misconduct in the investigation into the allegation of defamation of Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix).

Bukit Aman CID chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the investigation was professionally done in accordance with the procedures prescribed by the law.

“The investigation papers have been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers in accordance with Article 145 (3) of the Federal Constitution and they are still looking into it,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Shuhaily said the police also refuted the allegation of defamation in the police statement regarding the failure of social media content provider Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah to answer police questions when called to give her statement pertaining to the case.

He said the recording of the woman’s statement was done in accordance with Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The refusal to cooperate is viewed in the context of failure to provide information regarding access to computerised data as provided under Section 116B of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 249 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Under that Code, a police officer conducting a search shall be given access to computerised data whether stored in a computer or otherwise.

“This access includes being provided with the necessary password, encryption code, decryption code, software or hardware and any other means required to enable comprehension of the computerised data,” he said.

On Oct 23, Bandar Tun Razak PKR lodged a police report against three social media users for allegedly uploading postings defaming Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament.

Last Thursday, Syarul Ema Rena, also known as ‘Ratu Naga’, was called to give her statement to the police regarding her social media posts that were deemed to have defamed the prime minister’s wife.

On the same day, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was quoted as saying that police did not obtain any information related to the case because the woman failed to cooperate.

“(A total of) 33 questions were asked but she did not answer. Police also seized her handphone and SIM card,” he said. -Bernama