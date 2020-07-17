Police refute allegations of prostitution at hotel in Muar

JOHOR BARU: Johor police today denied allegations that there was prostitution at Sahara Hotel, Muar as had gone viral two days ago (July 15).

State police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said the picture shared through a Facebook account was an old one that was re-uploaded to show that police did not take any action.

In fact, the hotel located in Jalan Haji Abu Bakar had been raided three times before -- on June 10 and Sept 4, 2018 and July 11 last year.

Ayob Khan said through the raids, 19 individuals were arrested including two women and five foreign men with all of them investigated and charged under Section 372 A and Section 372 B of the Penal Code and Section 6 (1) (C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Acting on information (viralled picture), a police team inspected the premises and found it closed and had not been operating since last March.

“The police investigation also found that the area is a hotspot for foreign nationals to hang out, especially on weekends because it is close to the banks and mobile phone shops,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

Ayob Khan said although police welcomed information from the public on criminal activities, they were advised not to misuse social media to spread fake and unverified news. — Bernama