Police refute claims of possible terror attacks

KUALA LUMPUR: Following an alert by the Japanese embassy here today of possible terror attacks at places of worship, police said that they have not identified any threats to national security as claimed.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani gave an assurance today that the security of the country is not under any threat and to date police have not received any such information.

He urged the public to not be concerned over the claims and not speculate on the matter.

Acryl Sani said police will step up surveillance and continue ensuring national security remains safe.

Earlier today, the Japanese embassy issued an advisory warning its 30,000 citizens in Malaysia of possible suicide bombings at crowded areas and places of worship.