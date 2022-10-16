Police refute claims patrol members led to accident involving two motorcycles

KEPALA BATAS: The police have denied that a police chase was the cause of the accident which involved two motorcycles at Jalan Perusahaan Lokan, near here recently.

Seberang Perai Utara District police chief ACP Mohd Radzi Ahmad said based on the investigation, the incident was believed to have occurred at 5.20pm last Wednesday and its motorcycle patrol team was not going after one of the motorcyclists leading to the accident.

“At the time of the incident, our personnel were carrying out patrol duties and were on their way to Jalan Sungai Dua via Jalan Sungai Lokan.

Based on the viral video footage too it clearly showed that the victim (motorcyclist) had overtaken the patrol team’s vehicle before crashing into another motorcycle,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the patrol policemen provided assistance to the two victims and controlled the traffic at the scene.

He also urged the public not to make speculations or wild allegations after a video footage of the incident went viral since yesterday. - Bernama