Police refute kidnapping incident in Puchong Permai

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have refuted the authenticity of a voice recording that went viral via the WhatsApp application yesterday, claiming that a child had been kidnapped in Puchong Permai.

Subang Jaya District Police chief ACP Risikin Satiman said the police had met with several shop owners and the general public near the area to gather information regarding the case.

“However, some shop owners and the public denied that such a kidnapping incident had taken place there as alleged through the voice recording. Therefore, I would like to advise the public not be easily swayed by issues that have no validity.

“The community should not be worried about public safety and security in the Subang Jaya District, which is being monitored closely by the police, with cooperation from other enforcement agencies as well as non-governmental organisations, including residents’ associations,“ he said in a statement here, yesterday. - Bernama