Police refutes viral claims of elderly man molesting girl

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The police have refuted claims that an elderly man had engaged in improper behaviour and molested a girl after a Facebook post containing the allegations went viral yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said they had conducted an investigation into the claims, including recording a statement from the girl’s mother.

“The woman denied the viral allegations and said that the man in the photo was her neighbour who she treats as a family member,” he said in a statement today.

A post with several photos of an elderly man hugging a young girl was uploaded on Facebook yesterday, claiming that he was a molester and warning people to be careful of him.

Tan added that the elderly man himself had lodged two police reports to deny the allegations as well.

He said that police investigations revealed that the man, aged 80, lives in Taman Semilang, Seberang Jaya and that statements from several witnesses, including his neighbours, had been recorded.

Tan said the man and the girl lived in the same residential area and witnesses confirmed that the man could not communicate well.

He also reminded the public not to upload posts that could cause confusion and public concern on social media, adding that posting unverified or fake information was an offence punishable under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama