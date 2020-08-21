Police report lodged against MPT officer over power abuse

TAWAU: Four individuals today lodged a police report claiming that that a senior officer of the Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) had abused his authority over the payment of small projects involving three state constituencies.

One of them, Tanjung Batu Community Development officer, Mohd Razif Nizam Abdullah, said that the report was lodged to enable the authorities, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, to investigate the matter.

He said that this followed an incident on Aug 18 when he received information from an MPT employee claiming that the said officer ordered that all payments for small projects in the Sebatik, Tanjung Batu and Balung state constituencies, under the special allocation of THE 2020assemblymen allowance, can only be paid after the completion of the Sabah State Election.

“I received this information after asking about the status of the claims for payment of the projects involved which were sent to the MPT before the dissolution of the Sabah State Assembly. As the directive only involved three constituencies which shows a level of biased act, and as a civil servant he should be fair in carrying out his job and should not abuse his power,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after making a police report at the Tawau district police headquarters here.

He said that the claim for payment involved more than 30 small projects completed in three constituencies with each project worth between RM10,000 and RM20,000.

The three other individuals with Mohd Nizam are Rosnaini Herman Hussin, Ratnasari Syarifuddin and Kamaruddin Tombog.

Previously, Sebatik assemblyman Datuk Abd Muis Picho, Balung assemblyman Datuk Osman Jamal and Tanjung Batu assemblyman Datuk Hamisa Samad were three of the 32 assemblymen who expressed support for Tan Sri Musa Aman as Sabah Chief Minister before the Sabah State Assembly was dissolved on July 30. -Bernama