SHAH ALAM: An animal lover has lodged a police report after she found five stray dogs poisoned to death in Kota Kemuning on Sunday.

The 49-year-old housewife routinely drives about 6km from her house to Jalan Anggerik Mokara 31/57 here to feed about 15 stray dogs.

On Sunday she found three dead dogs near a row of light industrial shoplots and another two dead canines at a food court. The dogs had bled from their mouths and ears. She buried them with help from a friend.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the industrial area, which was far from the housing areas, was closed due to the festive holidays.

“We didn’t find any bullet shells at the scene although a security guard on duty told us that he heard the sound of firecrackers going off and it was raining heavily then. All the dead dogs were found at three separate locations but within 850m.”

Baharudin said police exhumed the bodies of the animals and sent them to the Universiti Putra Malaysia Hospital for a post-mortem.

He said the case is being investigated for killing or maiming an animal under Section 429 of the Penal Code.

Those who have information on the case should call the investigations officer Insp Elaine Lee at 016-2398565 or the Shah Alam district police at 03-5520 2222.