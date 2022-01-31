Police report lodged over PM ‘begged’ for support articles

PETALING JAYA: An aide to the Prime Minister has lodged a police report over news reports that implied Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) “begged” Perikatan Nasional (PN) for their support.

Political Secretary to the prime minister, Datuk Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus, lodged a report against a news portal and two blogs, at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters today.

“The articles produced by the three portals were unethical, and it was done intentionally to tarnish the Prime Minister’s reputation. On top of that, the reports produced by those portals were fake and filled with unverified claims,“ he reportedly told the media.

It was reported that an article titled “Ismail Sabri worried about being the shortest PM, begs for support”, was allegedly published yesterday by the portal and was then reposted by the two blogs later in the day.