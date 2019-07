PUTRAJAYA: A police report was made today against a Perak state assemblyman and the Facebook account using the name MyNewsHub for uploading an allegedly defamatory statement attributed to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa (pix).

The report, against Slim assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, was made by the minister’s press secretary Siti Zulaikha Zulkifli at the Putrajaya District Police headquarters here at about 11am, according to a statement from the minister’s office.

The statement said the police report was made following the misuse of Mujahid’s name and picture on a poster which carried the allegedly defamatory statement. It also claimed that Mohd Khusairi uploaded the poster with the allegedly defamatory statement onto his Facebook account.

It also said that Mujahid has instructed the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia to work with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to detect those who issue insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad or Islam. — Bernama