Police report smooth polling nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The voting process for the 15th General Election (GE15) throughout the country went smoothly and under control, although there was congestion at some polling stations, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He added that no provocations were detected throughout the voting process today.

“All voters cast their votes with prudence, calm and peace. This shows that our society is becoming mature during the voting process.

“I would like to thank all Malaysians who exercised their right and responsibility as citizens,“ he told reporters at the Gombak police headquarters.

Also present were Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Operations Director for the GE15, Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali, Gombak police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed, and Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani denied claims that he contacted PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as alleged in a video that circulated on social media last night.

“I don’t intend to take action against him (Anwar). Maybe it was a slip of the tongue as he was too excited while giving a ceramah and campaigning,“ he said. - Bernama