KUALA LUMPUR: The special police permit requirement for interstate travel on the commencement of the partial lockdown on Wednesday was revoked late on Tuesday - just five hours after the order was issued by police.

The reversal of the order was announced by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador at about 11pm after a high number of police stations nationwide were filled to the brim with those planning to travel during the two-week lockdown period.

“The public is in the opinion that it can carry out movements if they obtain police approval. As a result of this, there was a large influx of them at police stations and bus stations although only those who meet certain conditions are given approval for any interstate travel. As an early step to overcome this, we are postponing this need to get a permit under the movement control order,” he said last night.