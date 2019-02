KUALA LUMPUR: Police rescued 14 foreign women from continuing to be victims of human traffickings believed to be for the purpose of sexual exploitations in two operations in Johor.

Bukit Aman Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Division (D7C) principal assistant director SAC Maszely Minhad said all the women, aged from 20 and 30 years, were saved in Ops Pintas conducted yesterday and today.

According to him, in the operations, police also detained 10 individuals including a woman to assist in investigations.

In the first operation at about 11.45pm Sunday at a construction area in Jalan Tanjung Kupang, Gelang Patah, Johor, police saved two Indonesian women and 11 Vietnamese women.

“In the raid, police also arrested a local man who was the owner of the premises, two caretakers of the premises, a local resident and a Cambodian. In addition, two Indonesian men and three Bangladeshis, who were clients, were also arrested, “he told Bernama.

In the second operation, the police rescued a Vietnamese woman and detained a local man and woman at a house in Taman Seri Tebrau, Johor Baru, at 12.50am last night.

Meanwhile in PUTRAJAYA, the Immigration Department raided a karaoke centre in Kampar, Perak on Saturday and detained eight Thai women working as guest relations officers (GRO) and a local woman who owned and supervised the outlet.

The eight Thai women were among 20 people who were checked in the raid at about 11pm.

Immigrations director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the GRO were stationed in the premises to attract customers. — Bernama