Police rescue Bangladeshi kidnapped over debt

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi man was found with his hands and feet chained in an empty building in Seri Kembangan here, in an apparent kidnap due to debt owed, last Sunday.

Sentul District police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the 45-year-old victim was rescued by police following the arrest of two Bangladeshi men aged 34 and 43, who are believed to be the main suspects, in a workers’ quarters near the building on the same day.

He said police also arrested three locals - a couple, both aged 33 and a 56-year-old woman in the Klang Valley last Monday.

He said the victim was believed to have been abducted by all the five suspects in Jalan Sentul Indah here on Oct 7 after he allegedly owed RM25,000 from one of them.

“They demanded a ransom of RM40,000 from the victim’s family in Bangladesh,“ he said here yesterday.

According to him, police also seized six mobile phones and a car believed to have been used in the crime.

He said the two foreign suspects were remanded until Oct 24 while the other three were released on police bail and the case was being investigated under Section 362 of the Penal Code for abduction. - Bernama