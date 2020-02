KUCHING: Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din has rubbished claims that Kuching city is unsafe.

Describing the claim as baseless, he said such action could not only undermine police’s efforts in keeping the state safe but also affect the public order.

“It will also scare away tourists and investors. Be careful when making statements,” he told a press conference after a conferment of ranks ceremony, here today.

Ramli said Sarawak has been ranked the second safest state in Malaysia, behind only Penang.

A party’s wing movement recently held a press conference questioning the city’s security level by saying that it had received complaints about crime occurrences around here within a month period.

Ramli said any statement made must be backed by facts and evidence.

He said making statements that could create public chaos is an offence under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and if convicted, offenders can be jailed up to two years, fined or both. - Bernama