Police rubbish claims impersonators posed as Health Ministry staff

SHAH ALAM: Police have debunked claims that there are individuals impersonating as Health Ministry staff to gain entry into homes.

The claims were made in a social media posting yesterday, together with closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage that showed a Health Ministry van pulling up at a house before three men in plainclothes step out.

One of the men, while holding a piece of paper, rings the doorbell and calls out for the occupants.

The social media user who posted the video, claimed that the men had gone to a house in Shah Alam, and later found out that the van was fitted with false registration plates after lodging a police report.

The user warned the public not to allow any such individuals into their homes even if they wore personal protective equipment (PPE).

Screenshots of the video and the warning made their rounds in social media on Sunday night striking fear among the public.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said today the incident occurred at Bukit Subang on Sunday and the three individuals in the footage were confirmed as Health Ministry staff who arrived at the house in an official vehicle.

He said a police report was received from a complainant on the matter and on carrying out investigations, it is learnt that there was a misunderstanding between the complainant and the Health Ministry staff.

“The registration number of the van that was viraled was inaccurate and this led to another vehicle being implicated. The van belongs to the Petaling district Health Department.

“The Health Ministry also lodged a police report on the matter yesterday and confirmed that its officers were at the location at 2pm to carry out Covid-19 screening. We hope all parties will stop spreading this inaccurate news,” Baharudin said.