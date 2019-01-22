Police rule out malice in Batu Caves fireworks blast

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have ruled out malice in the firework blast that injured 34 people during the Thaipusam procession at Batu Caves on Monday.

“Our investigations show that the explosion was caused by a common firecracker and not a homemade explosive,” Gombak police chief ACP Samsor Maarof told theSun.

“If it was an IED (improvised explosive device) then that would make it a case with criminal intent. However, this was not the case. The firecracker was supposed to propel upwards and explode but it failed to rise.

“This led to it exploding on the ground and those in the vicinity suffered light injuries from the sparks and flames. We learnt that the suspect who set it off had wanted to enliven the mood of the event but things went the wrong way and he will have to face the music for his actions.”

He said the case is being investigated for “negligently setting off explosive substances that could endanger human life” under Section 286 of the Penal Code.

A third suspect was held to assist in the investigations. Samsor said the 25-year-old self-employed man was arrested at about 3am in Batu Caves.

Two other suspects, a 23-year-old dancer and a 28-year-old self-employed man held earlier, were remanded for four days yesterday.

Samsor said with the arrest of the three men, police expect to conclude the case soon.

The 34 victims who suffered light injuries in the incident were all discharged this morning after being given outpatient treatment at three hospitals and a temporary health clinic set up at the Batu Caves Sri Subramaniar temple.

He said two police reports had been lodged by two victims and a third report by an owner of a vehicle that was damaged by the explosion.

On Monday at 8.40pm, the three suspects who had joined the Thaipusam celebrations crowd at a junction of the MRR2 flyover near the Batu Caves temple decided to add cheer to the event by setting off a firecracker one of them had brought along.

In a video taken by an unknown person at the procession, the firecracker is seen firing above the crowd but loses propulsion and falls onto the crowd before exploding.

Devotees at the event are seen scurrying to safety and three vehicles parked nearby were badly damaged by the blast.

The dancer was nabbed by policemen on duty moments later before his friends were held at 1am and 3am later.

Over 1,550 police personnel were near the temple.